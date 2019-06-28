Taylor Fritz sees off home favourite Kyle Edmund to book final meet with Querrey

Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund lost in straight sets to big-serving American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Third seed Edmund had five set points in the opening set but failed to take any of them and went down 7-6(8) 6-3.

The 24-year-old was bidding to reach his first final since winning the European Open in October but, despite the disappointment, he was able to reflect on an encouraging week just days before his home grand slam of Wimbledon.

“Playing three matches was good,” he said. “For sure I wanted to win this week. It didn’t happen, but it’s nice just for me to play matches. I probably haven’t played as many matches as some of the players, but it’s good to be building some momentum again.

“Going to Wimbledon, it’s always nice to have momentum, just more in terms of the overall year, it’s good for me.

“I would have loved to have taken the first set or a break in the second just to get myself in the match in terms of the scoreline, but couldn’t take them. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

Fritz, 21, instead progressed to the final against his compatriot Sam Querrey, who earlier defeated Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3.

Querrey hit 33 aces and saved both break points in his match and will go for his 11th ATP Tour title and second on grass in the final.

“I like playing on grass. It’s nice to take three months off and come back and make a final. Usually that doesn’t happen, so I’m pretty thrilled,” Querrey told atptour.com.

Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic edged into his first ATP Tour final at the Turkish Airlines Open Antalya with a 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(1) win against third-seeded Australian Jordan Thompson.

The 19-year-old held his nerve to progress in a match that had no breaks of serve during the entire two hours and 51 minutes. Kecmanovic saved three break points while Thompson saved all six he faced.

Kecmanovic will meet Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain or Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Their semi-final was postponed until Saturday because of rain with Sonego leading 6-3 5-5.