Ranked 30th in the world and having stepped in at the last minute to replace a sick Nick Kyrgios, Fritz managed to keep up with World No.5 Thiem and break him in the final game of the first set to take the advantage.

The second set played out in much the same way, but this time Thiem managed to hold on for a tie-break in the second set, at which point he took control of the match.

Thiem went on a sensation run, playing tactically to outsmart the young American and put considerable distance between them, at 6-1.

It began to look like Fritz would get a foot back in the game, but it was promptly shut down by Thiem to go into a third set tie-break decider for the match, with incredible momentum.

However, urged by his teammates to take his time, a cooler, calmer Fritz picked his game back up and with two serves to play had an 8-2 advantage in the tie. Thiem mis-hit the ball far of the line to give Fritz match point.

With Thiem looking to have dropped in energy, Fritz sealed the deal with his next serve, To put Team World one win away from their first Laver Cup title.

Later on Sunday Roger Federer will take on John Isner.