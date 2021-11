Tennis

Taylor Fritz stuns fifth seed Andrey Rublev at Paris Masters to set up Cameron Norrie meeting

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. United States' Taylor Fritz shocked fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(2), at the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday to set up a third round meeting with Great Britain's 10th seed Cameron Norrie.

