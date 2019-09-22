Federer was without Rafael Nadal who had been due to play alongside him but was forced to withdraw owing to a wrist injury.

There were early stutters for both teams, with Team Europe losing their second serve, only for Team World to immediately follow suit.

The match continued level, until the Europeans broke in the last game to take the first set 7-5.

The second set started well for Team World who broke the European’s second serve, and battled back against a fairly average looking Federer to win 6-4 and force a tie-breaker.

Looking slightly fatigued, Federer and Tsitsipas made trouble for Sock and Isner in a tense tie-breaker stealing a point to give them a 4-3 edge after Sock fluffed his lines and wildly misplaced the ball. Though that advantage was shortly thereafter gifted back by Tsitsipas.

As Team World took a two point lead at 8-6, Team Europe looked to be in trouble, but finding a way through, Federer managed to find a way through, but moved too early in response to the next serve and gave another point away.

At match point the Swiss dug deep to claw a point back and keep them in the game, but another misplaced return from Tsitsipas gave Team World the point they needed to take the three points and give them a point's lead in the tournament.

Later in the day, Team World coach John McEnroe revealed that Nick Kyrgios would also be withdrawn from his planned match against Dominic Thiem and replaced by Taylor Fritz. The tournament is scheduled to continue on Sunday with Dominic Thiem, Federer and Alexander Zverev taking on Taylor Fritz, Isner and Milos Raonic, respectively.