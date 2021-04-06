American teenage prodigy Coco Gauff says she is spending less time on social media now as she focuses on charting her own course to success in tennis.

As a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw.

Her dream run at the grass court Grand Slam continued until the fourth round, and the following year she reached the same stage at the Australian Open on the hardcourts of Melbourne Park.

Tennis No Johanna Konta for Britain in Billie Jean King Cup tie vs Mexico 3 HOURS AGO

Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high - and she has also emerged as a leading voice in the fight against racial injustice in America last year, speaking at rallies and using her social media platforms to raise awareness of her message.

Now, however, she is focusing on her tennis more and opting to use social media less in order to drown out the chatter from outsiders.

"I think I was just trying not to be on social media as much because a lot of people have opinions on you and how they think you should play," Gauff told journalists before the Volvo Car Open.

"But I think it's important that you focus on your journey, your path, and you're going to have a different path than other players. That's what I've been working on lately, is just focusing on my journey and my path."

Watch Coco Gauff's speech about George's Floyd death

Gauff, currently ranked 36th in the world - one spot below the career-best ranking she reached last month - said she is ready to be patient in her bid for success.

"I think you want results to happen fast, but I'm also still developing my game and figuring out how I want to play on the court and how I want to construct my points," she added.

"So it's just definitely a learning process and I feel like with every tournament, even though some tournaments I don't do as well as others, I feel like with each one I'm getting better and getting closer to figuring out my game and figuring out what I like to do."

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters

WTA Miami Barty's Miami win signals power shift from Osaka ahead of clay season 5 HOURS AGO