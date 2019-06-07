Teenager Vondrousova beats Konta to reach French Open final

Vondrousova became the first teenager to reach the French Open final since Anna Ivanovic in 2007.

Konta led 5-3 in the opening set on a rainy Court Simonne-Mathieu and had three sets points but allowed the 19-year-old to claw her way back.

The Briton also led 5-3 in the second set but again failed to capitalise and Vondrousova hit back to take it into a tiebreak which she won with a superb drop shot. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)