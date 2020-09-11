Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 23

ATP ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 11

2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round

Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5

Second round: Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1

Third round: 32-Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2

Fourth round: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-1

Quarter-finals: 27-Borna Coric (Croatia) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3

Zverev failed to get past the last-eight in his first 18 attempts at Grand Slams before reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 23-year-old has come through tricky tests at Flushing Meadows to become the first German to reach the last-four since Boris Becker in 1995.

20-PABLO CARRENO BUSTA

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 27 (Highest ranking: 10)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 4

2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-finals (2017, 2020)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Yasutaka Uchiyama (Japan) 4-6 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-3

Second round: Mitchell Krueger (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Third round: Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-4 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 1-Novak Djokovic 6-5 defaulted

Quarter-finals: 12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3

Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov over five sets in a see-sawing match that stretched over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's semi-finalists at Flushing Meadows this year, is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final.

HEAD TO HEAD: Zverev leads 1-0

2018 Zverev d Carreno Busta 7-6(4) 6-2 (Miami, hard) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

