Tennis-Ashleigh Barty v Amanda Anisimova - match stats
June 7 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Australian Ashleigh Barty's 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes seeding): 8-Barty Anisimova Aces 5 0 Double faults 3 2 Break points won 8/20
8-Barty Anisimova
Aces 5 0
Double faults 3 2
Break points won 8/20 5/8
Net points won 13/21 5/11
Winners 40 21
Unforced errors 33 41
Total points won 103 87
Match duration: one hour and 53 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Christian Radnedge)
