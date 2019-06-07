Tennis-Ashleigh Barty v Amanda Anisimova - match stats

June 7 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Australian Ashleigh

Barty's 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory over American Amanda Anisimova in

the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes

seeding):



8-Barty Anisimova

Aces 5 0

Double faults 3 2

Break points won 8/20 5/8

Net points won 13/21 5/11

Winners 40 21

Unforced errors 33 41

Total points won 103 87

Match duration: one hour and 53 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;

Editing by Christian Radnedge)

