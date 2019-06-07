Tennis-Ashleigh Barty v Amanda Anisimova

8-ASHLEIGH BARTY

Age: 23

WTA Ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 8)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)

Barty has made steady progress in Paris and outclassed American Madison Keys to become the first Australian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Samantha Stosur in 2016.

The 23-year-old has had a sparkling recent run of form and is guaranteed to enter the top-five when the new world rankings are released after the tournament.

AMANDA ANISIMOVA

Age: 17

WTA Ranking: 51 (Highest ranking: 51)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)

Teenager Anisimova was at her ruthless best against holder Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, sealing a thumping win to ensure there will be a new Roland Garros women's champion.

The 17-year-old became the youngest American woman to make a Grand Slam semi-final since Venus Williams, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Open in 1997.

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)