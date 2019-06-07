Tennis-Ashleigh Barty v Marketa Vondrousova

8-ASHLEIGH BARTY

Age: 23

WTA Ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 8)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: final (2019)

Road to final:

First round: Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 6-3 6-3

Second round: Danielle Collins (U.S) 7-5 6-1

Third round: Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 6-1

Fourth round: Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 6-0

Quarter-finals: Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 7-5

Semi-finals: Amanda Anisimova (U.S) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3

Barty rallied from a set down to overcome American teenager Amanda Anisimova and become the first Australian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Samantha Stosur in 2016.

If Barty wins her maiden Grand Slam trophy, she will become the first woman from her country to be ranked as high as number two in the world since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

MARKETA VONDROUSOVA

Age: 19

WTA Ranking: 38 (Highest ranking: 38)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: First round

Best French Open performance: Final (2019)

Road to final:

First round: Wang Yafan (China) 6-4 6-3

Second round: Anastasia Potapova (Russia) 6-4 6-0

Third round: Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-2 6-0

Quarter-finals: Petra Martic (Croatia) 7-6(1) 7-5

Semi-finals: Johanna Konta (Britain) 7-5 7-6(2)

Czech 19-year-old Vondrousova blasted past Johanna Konta into her maiden Grand Slam final where she faces a tough rival in Barty, who won their previous two meetings in straight sets.

The left-hander, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, is looking to become the first teenager to claim the Suzanne Lenglen trophy since Iva Majoli in 1997.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Barty leads 2-0

2018 Barty d Vondrousova 6-3 7-5 (Cincinnati, hard)

2017 Barty d Vondrousova 7-5 7-6(1) (Birmingham, grass) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)