Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):
12-Shapovalov 7-Goffin
Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open
Aces 13 3
Double faults 5 5
Break points won 5/16 1/7
Net points won 34/48 20/31
Winners 52 37
Unforced errors 46 44
Total points won 153 134
Match duration: Three hours, 30 minutes (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
WRAPUP 1-Tennis-'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open
Shapovalov into U.S. Open quarter-finals after Goffin win