Open on Sunday.

DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Tennis-Shapovalov sets sights on maiden Grand Slam quarters

Age: 21

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Seeding: 12

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 1

2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Fourth round (2017, 2020)

Shapovalov will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. The Canadian's best performance at Flushing Meadows was a fourth-round showing in 2017.

Shapovalov has been forced to work hard for his victories, dropping a set against Sebastian Korda and Kwon Soon-woo before being taken the distance by Taylor Fritz.

DAVID GOFFIN

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 10 (Highest ranking: 7)

Seeding: 7

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 4

2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round

Best U.S. Open performance: Fourth round (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Goffin has lost in the fourth round in three successive trips to New York and will hope to break that streak on Sunday.

The Belgian has sailed through the draw, defeating big servers Reilly Opelka and Lloyd Harris, as well as Serbian Filip Krajinovic en route to the fourth round.

Goffin defeated Shapovalov in Tokyo last year but this will be the first meeting between the two players at a Grand Slam.

HEAD TO HEAD: Goffin leads 1-0

2019 Goffin d Shapovalov 7-6(5) 7-6(2) (Tokyo, outdoor hard) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

