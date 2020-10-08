12-DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN
Age: 28
ATP ranking: 14 (Highest: 11)
Grand Slam titles: 0
Career ATP titles: 3
2019 French Open performance: Second round
Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)
ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL
First round: Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) 6-0 6-1 6-3
Second round: Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) 6-1 7-5 6-0
Third round: Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3
Fourth round: Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 6-1 6-3 6-4
Quarter-finals: Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2
Italian Open runner-up Schwartzman has continued where he left off in Rome, dropping only two sets en route to the last four in Paris.
Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal five-setter to reach his maiden French Open semi-final.
The Argentine will have his work cut out against Nadal, who has beaten him in nine of their 10 meetings.
2-RAFA NADAL
Age: 34
ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)
Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
Career ATP titles: 85
2019 French Open performance: Winner
Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)
ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL
First round: Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4 6-4 6-2
Second round: Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 6-3
Third round: Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1 6-4 6-0
Fourth round: Sebastian Korda (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 6-2
Quarter-finals: Jannik Sinner (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1
Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th major, is yet to drop a set in Paris this year.
The Spaniard faced his first real test in the quarter-finals against Italian teenager Jannik Sinner but came through unscathed, rallying from a break down in the first two sets to seal a straight-sets victory.
Standing between Nadal and a record-extending 13th French Open final is Schwartzman, who defeated the Spaniard in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nadal leads 9-1
2020 Schwartzman d Nadal 6-2 7-5 (Rome, clay)
2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 (Davis Cup, hard)
2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 7-5 6-2 (U.S. Open, hard)
2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-1 (Indian Wells, hard)
2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 (French Open, clay)
2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 (Madrid, clay)
2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)
2017 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 (Monte Carlo, clay)
2015 Nadal d Schwartzman 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 (U.S. Open, hard)
2013 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 (Acapulco, clay) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)