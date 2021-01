Tennis

A Day At The Drive Tennis 2021: Novak Djokovic pulls out of exhibition match but then returns

Novak Djokovic produced a real surprise on Friday morning as he pulled out of his exhibition match at the A Day At The Drive event. Djokovic then later returned to the court after the first set and finished the match. Djokovic later apologised for not playing initiially citing a medical reason for his absence.

00:01:45, 240 views, 5 hours ago