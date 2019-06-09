Tennis-Dominic Thiem v Rafa Nadal - match stats
June 9 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 win over Austria's Dominic Thiem in the French Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): 4-Thiem 2-Nadal Aces 7 3 Double faults 1 0 Break points won 2/6 7/13
4-Thiem 2-Nadal
Aces 7 3
Double faults 1 0
Break points won 2/6 7/13
Net points won 12/15 23/27
Winners 31 38
Unforced errors 38 31
Total points won 82 116
Match duration: three hours and one minute
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare
Fallon)
