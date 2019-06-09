Tennis-Dominic Thiem v Rafa Nadal - match stats

June 9 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's

6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 win over Austria's Dominic Thiem in the French

Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):



4-Thiem 2-Nadal

Aces 7 3

Double faults 1 0

Break points won 2/6 7/13

Net points won 12/15 23/27

Winners 31 38

Unforced errors 38 31

Total points won 82 116

Match duration: three hours and one minute



