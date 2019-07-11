Tennis-Elina Svitolina v Simona Halep

8-ELINA SVITOLINA

Age: 24

WTA Ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: First round

Best Wimbledon performance: Semi-finals (2019)

Having been knocked out in Grand Slam quarter-finals four times before, Svitolina became the first Ukrainian to reach the semi-finals of a major and has dropped only one set at this year's Wimbledon so far.

She will take confidence from her head-to-head record against Halep, having beaten her four times, although the pair have never met on grass.

7-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 27

WTA Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2018)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Third round

Best Wimbledon performance: Semi-finals (2014, 2019)

Despite a hiccup in the second round against compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu, Halep has dispatched opponents with ease and came back from 4-1 down in the first set of the quarter-final to beat unseeded Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

The diminutive baseliner has barely come to the net at the tournament, preferring to transfer her clay court strengths to the grass by extending rallies to wear down her opponents.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: 4-3

2019 Halep d Svitolina 6-3 3-6 6-4 (Doha, hard)

2018 Svitolina d Halep 6-0 6-4 (Rome, clay)

2017 Svitolina d Halep 6-3 6-4 (WTA Finals, hard)

2017 Svitolina v Halep 6-1 6-1 (Toronto, hard)

2017 Halep d Svitolina 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0 (French Open, clay)

2017 Svitolina d Halep 4-6 7-5 6-1 (Rome, clay)

2013 Halep d Svitolina 6-1 6-1 (Sofia, hard) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)