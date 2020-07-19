Round 14, Brussels
Tennis Exhibition Berlin: Highlights Zverev vs Bautista Agut
Anastasija Sevastova swept aside Elina Svitolina for the loss of only two games at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Dominic Thiem overcame a strong early challenge from Tommy Haas at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat Andrea Petkovic and reach the final of the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Jannik Sinner produced an impressive display to beat Roberto Bautista Agut at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Bett1 Aces Highlights: 42-year-old Tommy Haas beats Jan-Lennard Struff.
Tennis Exhibition Berlin highlights as Elina Svitolina beats Petra Kvitova in the final.
Exhibition Champions Berlin highlights of Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov.
Dominic Thiem said he was lucky during his match tie-break against Matteo Berrettini.
Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to overcome Matteo Berrettini in a match tie-break to win Bett1 Aces at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin.