Tennis-Fabio Fognini v Alexander Zverev - match stats

June 3 (Reuters) - Key statistics from German Alexander

Zverev's 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(5) victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini

in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (prefix denotes

seeding):



9-Fognini 5-Zverev

Aces 2 14

Double faults 5 12

Break points won 2/9 5/13

Net points won 26/36 28/46

Winners 41 34

Unforced errors 53 34

Total points won 127 137

Match duration: two hours and 55 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

