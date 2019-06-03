Tennis-Fabio Fognini v Alexander Zverev - match stats
June 3 (Reuters) - Key statistics from German Alexander Zverev's 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(5) victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding): 9-Fognini 5-Zverev Aces 2 14 Double faults 5 12 Break points won 2/9
9-Fognini 5-Zverev
Aces 2 14
Double faults 5 12
Break points won 2/9 5/13
Net points won 26/36 28/46
Winners 41 34
Unforced errors 53 34
Total points won 127 137
Match duration: two hours and 55 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
