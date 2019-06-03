Tennis-Fabio Fognini v Alexander Zverev

9-FABIO FOGNINI

Age: 32

ATP Ranking: 12 (Highest ranking: 11)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2011)

It is hard to imagine Fognini lifting the trophy but the swaggering 32-year-old is pure box office whenever he is in action on his favourite clay surface.

He claimed his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, taking him to a career-high 11th in the world rankings last month.

5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 22

ATP Ranking: 5 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2018)

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2018)

Zverev arrived in Paris on the back of a confidence-boosting title triumph at the Geneva Open, his first trophy since lifting the ATP Finals crown at the end of last season.

In his previous 15 Grand Slam main draw appearances he only has one quarter-final to his name, which came in Paris last year.

Head-to-head: Zverev leads 2-1

2019 Fognini d Zverev 7-6(6) 6-1 (Monte Carlo, clay)

2017 Zverev d Fognini 6-4 6-2 (Beijing, hard)

2017 Zverev d Fognini 6-3 6-3 (Rome, clay) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)