PRIZE MONEY
Men's/women's singles winner: 1.6 million euros ($1.86 million)
Men's/women's singles runner-up: 850,500 euros
Total prize pot: 38 million euros
SHOWCOURTS
*The claycourt major will be able to welcome only 1,000 people per day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Capacity: 15,225
The court, named after the French Tennis Federation's long-time president Philippe Chatrier, is the French Open's principal venue.
A retractable roof has been installed on the court to be used for the first time at the 2020 championships. It takes around 15 minutes to close and covers a surface area of 1 hectare.
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Capacity: 10,068
The court is named after France's Suzanne Lenglen, who won six women's singles titles at Wimbledon, two French Championships and two Olympic gold medals.
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Capacity: 5,000
The court was built in 2019 on the grounds of the famed botanical garden Jardin des Serres, surrounded by four greenhouses.
TOP SEEDS
Men's singles
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
3-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Women's singles
1-Simona Halep (Romania)
2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)
5-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)
MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
Men's singles
12 - Rafa Nadal (Spain)
Women's singles
7 - Chris Evert (U.S.) ($1 = 0.8586 euros)