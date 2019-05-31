Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Elina Svitolina - match stats
May 31 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Garbine Muguruza's 6-3 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the third round of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes seeding): 19-Muguruza 9-Svitolina Aces 1 0 Double faults 3 1 Break points won 7/13
19-Muguruza 9-Svitolina
Aces 1 0
Double faults 3 1
Break points won 7/13 4/8
Net points won 10/13 1/5
Winners 23 11
Unforced errors 29 20
Total points won 69 49
Match duration: One hour and 28 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
