Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Elina Svitolina - match stats

May 31 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Garbine

Muguruza's 6-3 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the

third round of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes

seeding):



19-Muguruza 9-Svitolina

Aces 1 0

Double faults 3 1

Break points won 7/13 4/8

Net points won 10/13 1/5

Winners 23 11

Unforced errors 29 20

Total points won 69 49

Match duration: One hour and 28 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

