Tennis

Tennis highlights - Cameron Norrie beats Dan Evans in all-British clash to reach quarter-finals in San Diego

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Tennis highlights - Cameron Norrie beats Dan Evans in all-British clash to reach quarter-finals in San Diego. Norrie defeated the eight-seed Evans, 7-6(3) 6-3, in one hour and 58 minutes in the encounter to reach the San Diego Open last eight on Thursday in impressive fashion.

00:01:16, an hour ago