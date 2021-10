Tennis

Tennis highlights - Casper Ruud breezes past Cameron Norrie to win first career hard-court title in San Diego

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Norway's Casper Ruud captured his first career hard-court crown at the San Diego Open on Sunday following a straights sets victory over Briton Cameron Norrie. The second seed romped to a 6-0 6-2 win in the final to clinch an ATP Tour-leading fifth singles title of the year.

00:01:39, 31 minutes ago