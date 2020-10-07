IGA SWIATEK

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 54 (Highest ranking: 48)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: 15-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4

Third round: Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 1-Simona Halep (Romania) 6-1 6-2

Quarter-finals: Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-3 6-1

The Polish teenager became the first woman from her country to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros since 1939, when she beat Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan in the last-eight.

Swiatek, who has never won a WTA title, is being touted as one of the favourites for the French Open crown after she eased past top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round.

NADIA PODOROSKA

Age: 23

WTA ranking: 131 (Highest ranking: 130)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Greet Minnen (Belgium) 6-2 6-1

Second round: 23-Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 1-6 6-2

Third round: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-2 6-3

Quarter-finals: 3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 6-4

The Argentine beat third seed Elina Svitolina to become the first woman qualifier to make the Roland Garros semis. Another win will make her the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Podoroska, who is currently on a 13-match winning streak, won the Saint Malo Open - an ITF World Tour tournament - to reach a career-high world ranking of 130 last month after dropping to 508 two years ago.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

