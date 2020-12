Tennis

Tennis in 2020: A season unlike any other with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka champions

We take a look back through 2020 in tennis after what was an unprecedented year for the sport. Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open, Wimbledon was cancelled, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka triumphed in New York and Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek were crowned at Roland Garros in a unique season.

17/12/2020