JACK SOCK

Age: 28

Tennis
Tennis-Sock says Thiem worthy heir to Nadal but targets upset
35 MINUTES AGO

ATP ranking: 310 (Highest: 8)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 4

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2015)

Sock comprehensively beat American compatriot and 36th-ranked Reilly Opelka in the opening round for his first French Open singles victory since 2016.

The 28-year-old, who reached a career-high world ranking of number eight in 2017, faces a tough test against Thiem, whom he last defeated in the second round of the Paris Masters in 2016.

3-DOMINIC THIEM

Age: 27

ATP ranking: 3 (Highest: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2020)

Career ATP titles: 17

2019 French Open performance: Runner-up (2019)

Best French Open performance: Runner-up (2018, 2019)

Third seed Thiem, who won the U.S. Open earlier this month, got off to an impressive start in Paris with a dominant win over Croatian Marin Cilic.

The 27-year-old, who is targeting his first French Open crown after reaching the final in the last two editions, has a 3-1 advantage in his head-to-head record against Sock but all of his victories have come on hard courts.

HEAD TO HEAD: Thiem leads 3-1

2018 Thiem d Sock 4-6 6-4 6-4 (Paris Masters, hard)

2016 Sock d Thiem 6-2 6-4 (Paris Masters, hard)

2016 Thiem d Sock 7-5 6-7(5) 6-1 (Indian Wells, hard)

2015 Thiem d Sock 6-4 6-3 (Miami Masters, hard) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

Tennis
Djokovic primed for deep run in Paris
AN HOUR AGO
Tennis
Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga
AN HOUR AGO