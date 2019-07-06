Tennis-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Rafa Nadal - match stats
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's 6-2 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Tsonga 3-Nadal
Aces 11 11
Double faults 4 1
Break points won 0/0 5/11
Net points won 13/26 15/19
Winners 17 35
Unforced errors 22 12
Total points won 54 90
Match duration: One hour and 48 minutes (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)
