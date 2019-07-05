Tennis-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Rafa Nadal

JO-WILFRIED TSONGA

Age: 34

ATP Ranking: 72 (Highest ranking: 5)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Did not play

Best Wimbledon performance: Semi-finalist (2011, 2012)

Tsonga spent seven months on the sidelines last year due to a knee injury and fell as low as 262nd in the world rankings in November, but has shown that he is returning to his best form.

The 34-year-old blasted past Bernard Tomic in his opening round at the All England Club before a similarly dominant show against Ricardas Berankis to set up a clash with third seed Nadal.

3-RAFA NADAL

Age: 33

ATP Ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 18 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Semi-finals

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2008, 2010)

Double Wimbledon champion Nadal overcame Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling four-set duel in the second round.

Nadal will have to regroup quickly as he prepares to face another tricky opponent in Tsonga, who won their previous meeting four years ago.

Head to head: Nadal leads 8-4

Last three matches:

2015 Tsonga d Nadal 6-4 0-6 7-5 (Shanghai, hard)

2013 Nadal d Tsonga 6-3 7-6(3) (Monte Carlo, clay)

2012 Nadal d Tsonga 6-2 5-7 6-4 (Miami, hard) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)