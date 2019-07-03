Tennis-Karen Khachanov v Feliciano Lopez - match stats
July 3 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Russian Karen Khachanov's 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding): 10-Khachanov Feliciano Lopez Aces 10 18 Double faults 8 8 Break points won 4
10-Khachanov Feliciano Lopez
Aces 10 18
Double faults 8 8
Break points won 4/10 2/10
Net points won 20/30 48/71
Winners 42 62
Unforced errors 29 39
Total points won 133 122
Match duration: Two hours and 44 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)
