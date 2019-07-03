Tennis-Karen Khachanov v Feliciano Lopez - match stats

July 3 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Russian Karen

Khachanov's 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over Spain's Feliciano Lopez

in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number

denotes seeding):



10-Khachanov Feliciano Lopez

Aces 10 18

Double faults 8 8

Break points won 4/10 2/10

Net points won 20/30 48/71

Winners 42 62

Unforced errors 29 39

Total points won 133 122

Match duration: Two hours and 44 minutes



