Tennis-Kei Nishikori v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - match stats

May 29 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Japanese Kei

Nishikori's 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried

Tsonga in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday

(prefix denotes seeding):



7-Nishikori Tsonga

Aces 0 7

Double faults 3 3

Break points won 6/15 4/13

Net points won 15/21 13/18

Winners 35 33

Unforced errors 39 50

Total points won 134 121

Match duration: three hours and two minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

Editing by Christian Radnedge)

