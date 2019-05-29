Tennis-Kei Nishikori v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - match stats
May 29 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Japanese Kei Nishikori's 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding): 7-Nishikori Tsonga Aces 0 7 Double faults 3 3 Break points won 6/15
May 29 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Japanese Kei
Nishikori's 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday
(prefix denotes seeding):
7-Nishikori Tsonga
Aces 0 7
Double faults 3 3
Break points won 6/15 4/13
Net points won 15/21 13/18
Winners 35 33
Unforced errors 39 50
Total points won 134 121
Match duration: three hours and two minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru
Editing by Christian Radnedge)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react