Tennis

Tennis Legends - Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl on their one-sided ATP Finals clash

Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl discuss their match in the final of the ATP Finals in 1987. The conversation came as part of Eurosport's Tennis Legends series, which you can also listen to as a podcast on your audio platform of choice.

00:03:04, 16 views, 2 hours ago