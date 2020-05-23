Tennis Legends: Roger, Rafa and Novak make each other better, they improve all the time

Roland-Garros (2013)
Stage 16, Uninterrupted Coverage
Stage 16, Rovetta - Bormio (222km)
The Tennis Legends podcast discuss what makes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic so special
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, explains what makes the Spaniard's forehand so unique.
Justine Henin and Mats Wilander were joined by former Spanish number one Carlos Moya and Nadal's agent Carlos Costa.
Justine Henin and Mats Wilander are joined by a top panel to discuss one of the greatest players to ever pick up a racket: Rafa Nadal.
We catch up with one of Rafael Nadal's racket stringers, Pin Lay, and ask him for his secrets...
'Rafael Nadal', aka tennis impressionist Elliot Loney, interviews Eurosport's John McEnroe for some amusing tips...
Toni Nadal looks back on the 2009 Australian Open final when Roger Federer couldn't hold back the tears after losing to Rafael Nadal.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, gives his views on the GOAT debate.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, says facing Novak Djokovic is tougher than Roger Federer.