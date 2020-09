U.S. Open: Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6)

Tennis-List of U.S. Open men's singles champions

Wimbledon: Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Open: Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4

U.S. Open: Djokovic (Serbia) beat Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3

U.S. Open: Nadal beat Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-4

Australian Open: Federer (Switzerland) beat Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)