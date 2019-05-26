Tennis-Lorenzo Sonego v Roger Federer - match stats

May 26 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Roger Federer's

6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first

round of the French Open on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding):



Sonego 3-Federer

Aces 3 5

Double faults 0 2

Break points won 1 5

Net points won 17 25

Winners 24 36

Unforced errors 26 15

Total points won 66 96

Match duration: one hour and 41 minutes



(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

