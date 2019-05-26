Tennis-Lorenzo Sonego v Roger Federer - match stats
May 26 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Roger Federer's 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the French Open on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding): Sonego 3-Federer Aces 3 5 Double faults 0 2 Break points won 1 5 Net
Sonego 3-Federer
Aces 3 5
Double faults 0 2
Break points won 1 5
Net points won 17 25
Winners 24 36
Unforced errors 26 15
Total points won 66 96
Match duration: one hour and 41 minutes
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)
