Tennis-Lorenzo Sonego v Roger Federer

LORENZO SONEGO

Age: 24

ATP Ranking: 73

Grand Slam titles: None

2018 French Open performance: Eliminated in qualifiers

Best French Open performance: Second qualifying round (2018)

Sonego is a relatively unknown quantity on the circuit and has only recently started making a name for himself after he reached the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Morocco Open clay tournaments this season.

This is the first time he has reached the first round at Roland Garros and the odds are heavily against him beating the third seed.

3-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 French Open performance: Did not participate

Best French Open performance: Winner (2009)

Federer has not appeared at Roland Garros since a quarter-final exit in 2015, having skipped the Grand Slam in the past three years.

The 37-year-old is in the same half as 11-times champions Rafa Nadal and could meet him in the semi-finals but the Swiss said on Friday that he was unsure if he had anything left in the tank to take on the top seeds on his least-favourite surface. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)