Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka - match stats
May 30 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Japanese Naomi Osaka's 4-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the French Open on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding): 1-Osaka Azarenka Aces 6 3 Double faults 1 5 Break points won 5/14
1-Osaka Azarenka
Aces 6 3
Double faults 1 5
Break points won 5/14 4/11
Net points won 17/28 15/23
Winners 52 35
Unforced errors 43 38
Total points won 115 104
Match duration: two hours and 50 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
