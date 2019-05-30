Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka - match stats

May 30 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Japanese Naomi

Osaka's 4-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in

the second round of the French Open on Thursday (prefix denotes

seeding):



1-Osaka Azarenka

Aces 6 3

Double faults 1 5

Break points won 5/14 4/11

Net points won 17/28 15/23

Winners 52 35

Unforced errors 43 38

Total points won 115 104

Match duration: two hours and 50 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

