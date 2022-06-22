Tennis

'Tennis needs her' - Serena Williams will be 'super dangerous' for any opponent, says Alex Corretja

“It's so good that she will finish her career, play in tournaments, Grand Slams, and whenever she decides she's ready to go out," said Eurosport analyst Alex Corretja when asked about Serena Wiliams' exciting return to the sport. The 40-year-old hasn’t played since suffering a leg injury in the first round of Wimbledon in 2021, but Corretja believes Williams will be competitive.

00:02:02, 17 minutes ago