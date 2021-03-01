Roger Federer is the 'most mesmerising' player tennis has ever had, according to his friend and Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

All eyes will be on the 39-year-old as he plays his first competitive match in over a year at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex next week.

The Swiss legend has undergone two knee surgeries since losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last year and has delayed his comeback to try and ensure he is in the best physical condition.

This could be Federer’s final year on tour, and it will be fascinating to see how he looks and how he plays after so long away from the scene.

Eurosport expert Henman, speaking to Forbes, has said his friend remains the 'most mesmerising player' tennis has seen and fans must enjoy him being around.

"His old level is so high, he's not going to come back just to be making up the numbers," Henman told Forbes.

"He wants to be back competing to win the biggest and best tournaments. And that's not going to get any easier as you get close to your fortieth birthday. But he's working incredibly hard, I'm sure.

For me, he's the most mesmerising player we have probably ever had in our sport.

"Tennis is blessed with some huge icons of the sport and of sport: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Serena Williams, they are as big stars as you can get.

"So we're fortunate, but they're not going to be around forever. So it's important that we do enjoy them while they're still competing."

Federer made a successful comeback in 2017 after knee surgery in 2016, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon that year, but his long-time fitness trainer, Pierre Paganini, made it very clear speaking with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger just how hard it has been for him this time.

"This knee has been causing him problems for several years," Paganini said of the Swiss, who was not able to resume training following the operations until October.

Federer's first potential tilt at a Grand Slam in his latest comeback will be at Roland Garros in May, which will be live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

