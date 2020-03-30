The 31-year-old Georgian athlete is ranked 371 in the world and wants to bring attention to the trouble faced by lower-ranked tennis players.

Tennis is set to be postponed until June 7 at the earliest, meaning some athletes do not have the chance to earn money this season so far.

Professionals who play the majority of their tennis on the Challenger and ITF tours are often living hand to mouth with little savings.

Shapatava wants the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to give help to players who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

She wrote: “Professional tennis players all over the world stopped to compete, whilst top athletes have resources to support themselves for a couple of months, lower ranked players suffer a lot.

“Not many will be able to support their every day life and then come back to playing after three months without competition, the companies in charge of tennis circuit should help to secure players, or at least help them through this hard times for our sport. Any help will do for majority.

“Many companies organized paid leave to their employees and tennis players are also employees of world’s tennis organizations. I do believe they should get some support as well, as we pay taxes, we pay licenses and we are working for them."