The 22 year old is ranked fifth in the world, and has been as high as third, while his 31-year-old brother Mischa was once ranked at 25th.

Both players were coached by their father, also named Alexander, and Alexander Jr explained how he had developed the brothers according to their different skills.

Speaking to Tennis Magazine, Zverev said: "Our games are very different because our bodies are very different. He's a bit shorter and stronger than me.

"I was the tall, elastic, a bit floppy one. We were bound to play differently. That's also why I say that my dad is the best coach in the world: he saw that from our youngest age, he quickly knew how each of us had to play, and he took us to the top 25; me the top 3."

Despite Alexander having the most success of the duo, he explained that his older brother Mischa can still best him in practice.

"But in practice, Mischa still often beats me. It's funny because sometimes he doesn't play very well in matches, but he's always at his best when we practice together," Zverev explained.

He also admitted that he would refuse to leave the court as a child if Mischa beat him, remaining on the court until he was ahead.

"Yes, but it wasn't only against him, it was against everyone! I've always had the winning mentality. Until now, that hasn't changed. But at the same time, your father told you that the most important thing wasn't always to win, when you were younger..

"He taught me that the most important thing was to develop my game, to play the right way. He would always tell me that we were training for me to be good when I'm 18, 19, 20 years old and for the rest of my career, by playing the right way."