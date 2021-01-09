Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world number seven confirmed.

The German picked up two ATP titles in Cologne and also made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in an encouraging close to the season.

"I would like to thank David for the months we have shared, the times on and off the court, wishing him only the best in the future," Zverev wrote on his Instagram account.

"I also want to thank his family for giving me the chance to spend precious weeks with David during these difficult times. I have tremendous respect for the way David played and coaches tennis."

Zverev will start his 2021 season at the team-based ATP Cup which will be played at Melbourne Park a week before the Australian Open is held at the same venue from February 8.

"I had to decide by the end of the year; I spoke to Alexander and told him that I preferred not to continue working with him in 2021," Ferrer told tennis website Punto de Break.

"There wasn't a particular reason or anything; I just thought the time wasn't right. Everything is fine between us ... I'm not the right person to help Alexander at the moment."

