The 22-year-old has been considered one of the frontrunners to consistently compete alongside the 'Big Three' and he feels there is enough healthy competition coming through to ensure the sport will retain its appeal.

Speaking after his loss to the 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev in the Shanghai Masters final, the German said: "The difference now this year than the last few years was I was the only young guy kind of up there.

"Now I see the other young guys. I see maybe still difference in, you know, how we act on court, how we behave on court, compared to the older guys.

"So before I didn't pay attention to it because I was kind of the only one and the rest of it was fine.

"So I hope we, as young guys, we kind of understand that, we learn that, and, you know, then I think tennis will be just as interesting as it is now.

"And, you know, the Roger Federer fans or Rafa Nadal fans will fall in love with new players.

" I'm not saying it has to be me. I'm not saying it has to be anyone in particular. It may be a new superstar that we don't even know about. "

"But if we kind of learn the good things about those guys, I think this sport of tennis will be in very good hands."