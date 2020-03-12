With coronavirus seeing sporting fixtures and events cancelled across the globe, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the major sports’ governing bodies and broadcasters at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport earlier on Monday.

It was reportedly agreed that without the social aspect the tournament, scheduled to begin on June 29, Wimbledon should not go ahead.

The All England Club are also said to have the necessary insurance provisions in place to refund those who have bought tickets in advance should one of the most prestigious tournaments in the tennis calendar be cancelled.

Roland-Garros, due to take place in late May, could be the first Grand Slam affected by the coronavirus.

Speaking to L'Equipe, tournament director Guy Forget said the year's second Slam would simply have to follow the recommendations from the French government and medical experts.