American tennis player Danielle Collins will skip next week's Charleston Open in South Carolina to undergo surgery on Monday for endometriosis, a condition that hampers her ability to perform consistently.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places, usually within the pelvic cavity.

"I am undergoing surgery on Monday for endometriosis," she wrote on Instagram.

"This is has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Unfortunately it has been effecting my overall day to day life in a way that has caused too much physical agony, and is negatively impacting my ability to perform consistently.

"Off the court, being able to start a family one day is one of my biggest goals. This operation is important for many reasons. I am very disappointed to be withdrawing from the Charleston Open.

"Charleston is one of my favourite events to compete in so I will look forward to being healthier and coming back stronger than ever."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

