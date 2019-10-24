It was announced back in March that Kermode would leave his role as executive chairman and president at the end of the year.

Kermode has been at the helm of the men’s tennis governing body for five years, but there had been calls for a change at the top – including from world number one Novak Djokovic, president of the Player Council.

Gaudenzi – who won three ATP titles as a played - will begin his four-year term on January 1, 2020.

The Italian reached a career-high 18th in the world, and was chosen unanimously by the ATP Board of Directors.

An ATP statement said: “He brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of sectors including sports marketing, entertainment, data, technology and media.

“Most recently, Gaudenzi was instrumental in his role on the Board of ATP Media, leading the successful restructuring of the business which serves as the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour.”

Guadenzi himself added: “The ATP has played a central part in my life in so many ways, and to be given this opportunity to serve as ATP Chairman is a true honour.

“I look forward to overseeing the future direction of the Tour and building on the sport’s global success and popularity at what is unquestionably one of the most exciting times in the history of men’s professional tennis. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started in January.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic said Guadenzi has the “qualities” desired to lead the ATP going forward.

Novak Djokovic, President of the ATP Player Council, said: “On behalf of the players, I’d like to welcome Andrea as the next Chairman of the ATP. As a former player, he has walked in our shoes, and has also become a successful entrepreneur following his playing career.

“He has all the qualities to lead the Tour and we look forward to working together for the benefit of the players and the sport more generally.”