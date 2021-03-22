Andy Murray believes he can still compete with the world's best players and that he is capable of winning Wimbledon for the third time in his career.

The 33-year-old has endured a difficult time coming back from injury lay-offs due to two hip surgeries. But the three-time Grand Slam winner believes there is still a chance he could win Wimbledon this year if he can generate some momentum, kicking off with the Miami Open this week.

“I know that I’m still capable of playing at the highest level,” Murray said in an interview with Prime Video.

Before Australia, like in December I was chatting to my team about the Aussie Open. I was like: ‘I really feel like I can still go deep in that tournament’.

“I was starting to believe it, visualise it and stuff – which hadn’t been the case last year or anything.

“So, my expectation is to go and do well in these events. Winning it [Miami Open] right now is probably a bit ambitious, but I do feel like I can compete with the top, top players in the world.

“Hopefully in a few months time if I’m able to remain on the court and healthy, with more matches and stuff, it’ll start to happen more regularly.

I want to be on the courts at Wimbledon and feeling like I have a chance of winning the event. I’m aware that would be extremely tough, but I do genuinely believe it’s possible. I need weeks and months of training and practising and matches and good health. But I do feel like it’s possible.

“I’m sure some people will think I’m delusional and that my best days are behind me and everything – which may be the case. But I still feel I can compete with the best players in the biggest tournaments.”

Murray says he expects to perform better at the Miami Open than in his last three tournaments now that he has had more game-time and practice.

He said: “I expect a lot better than what I produced in the three tournaments that I played so far. Certainly more consistency.

There were some good signs at the end of the match with Haase, and in the first set against Rublev, but I need to do that for an hour-and-a-half, two hours – rather than just 20, 30 minutes here and there.

“Hopefully that will come with matches and also being around the top players more. That was the really good thing in Rotterdam – before the tournament there, I got to practise with [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Borna Coric.

“It is different. It’s a different level, different speed of ball and stuff. I did well in the practices and competed well, but it took me a little bit of time to feel comfortable at that level.

“So, I want to make sure I get on court with as many top players as possible in Miami, and I expect to perform much better on the court. I like the conditions there.

“I haven’t played much outdoors in recent months, so that’s why I’m trying to get out there early – to try and adjust to the conditions a bit.”

