Andy Murray suffered a surprise 6-2 6-4 defeat in Italy as he faced Illya Marchenko in the final of ATP Challenger Biella.

Murray's last success came in the European Tennis Open in 2019, and had beaten Marchenko in both of their previous match-ups.

Marchenko and Murray, both 33, played out two sets in Italy while most higher ranked players had travelled to Melbourne to contest the Australian Open.

Murray's positive coronavirus test had kept him out of the first Grand Slam of the year but he was instead able to travel to Italy to continue his attempted comeback from serious hip surgery that had allowed him to continue his career.

Marchenko is currently ranked 282 in the world, while Murray, once men's tennis world number one, is ranked 106.

