The Scot won the first set 6-3, but his Italian opponent came back to win the next 6-4 when Murray appeared to have an issue with his left thigh.

The three-time grand slam winner remained competitive in the third set but lost the crucial tie-break 7-3.

Video - Federer: I'm very happy for Murray, I hope returns to his old strength 00:36

"I'm cramping [and] very tired," Murray said after the match.

"I would have liked to have played more matches but it was good.

"I played two competitive matches [but] physically I need to get better."

Murray, who played in the Mallorca Challenger event rather than compete in doubles at Flushing Meadows, is set to play in the Zhuzai Championships in September, then European and China Opens the following month.