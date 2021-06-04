Andy Murray has set his sights on being ready for Queen’s and Wimbledon after opting out of competing at the Nottingham Open next week.

The former world number one was pencilled in to feature at the grasscourt event in the East Midlands but has decided to focus on building his fitness rather than suffering any suspected setback in his recovery from the groin injury that has hampered his return to the tour.

Murray picked up the problem ahead of the Miami Open back in March and was due to launch a late comeback at the French Open but chose to skip Roland Garros after suffering further discomfort.

Tennis 'His game is good' - Andy Murray needs chance to compete, says Jamie 23/05/2021 AT 10:35

The 34-year-old Briton has been practising at Wimbledon this week and is now aiming to step up his preparation ahead of the start of Queen’s on June 12.

"Once I had the metal hip I knew it wasn’t going to be easy," said Murray. "There’s just... at times, I didn’t expect it to be quite like this."

Murray has only completed three-tour level singles matches since October last year but did play two doubles matches with Liam Brady at the Rome masters recently.

Andy Murray practices ahead of 2020 French Open

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

ATP Geneva Ruthless Ruud topples Shapovalov to win Geneva Open 22/05/2021 AT 17:06