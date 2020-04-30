After securing his third Mutua Madrid Open title - this one virtually and courtesy of a PS4 controller - Andy Murray donated half of his winnings to the NHS.

The other half will go to the tennis players' relief fund.

The former world number one beat David Goffin 7-6 in a virtual match-up to decide the men's champion.

He had enjoyed an excellent week with the controller, beating Rafa Nadal, Denis Shapovalov and Benoit Paire in the group stage, and Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals. The semi-final against Diego Schwartzman ended up being a walkover due to the Argentine's technical issues.

Murray has won in Madrid twice before - once in 2008, when it was held indoors on a hard court, and again in 2015, on clay.

In the women's competition, defending champion Kiki Bertens retained her title, beating France's Fiona Ferro 6-1 in the final.

